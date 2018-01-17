Ericksen rolls out bills to lower property taxes, fund Blaine interchange project

By Stefanie Donahue

State senator Doug Ericksen (R-Ferndale) introduced two bills on January 16 that aim to prevent a short-term increase in property taxes and to fund Blaine’s I-5/Exit 274 interchange project.

Senate Bill 6439, Ericksen’s property tax measure, comes as a result of a school funding plan that was passed by state legislators last session. The plan phases out local school district levies for basic education and is expected to leave residents in many school districts in Washington with large property tax burdens this year.

Per the school funding plan, taxes will be reduced by 81 cents in 2019. In 2018, however, the tax is slated to raise to $2.70, in comparison to the state’s prior property tax rate of $1.89 for each $1,000 of assessed value. Ericksen’s bill would allow residents to defer 81 cents of the tax to next year’s bill.

Ericksen also introduced Senate Bill 6440, which allocates $12.1 million toward Blaine’s I-5/Exit 274 interchange project. Last session, funding for the project was vetoed from the state’s transportation budget by Governor Jay Inslee.

“Inslee’s veto made no sense,” Ericksen said. “Money wasn’t the issue, and similar projects were allowed to remain in the budget while this one was singled out. This year’s legislation ensures Blaine’s project will remain front and center as the Legislature considers transportation projects in 2018.”