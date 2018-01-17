County council appoints Timothy Ballew to open position

By Oliver Lazenby

Whatcom County Council appointed Timothy Ballew II, former chairman of the Lummi Indian Business Council, to fill the vacant at-large council seat until the next election.

Ballew was picked from a field of 29 candidates, which the county narrowed down to seven finalists on January 9. Finalists gave speeches at a January 16 council meeting; following which the council voted 5–1 to appoint Ballew to the position. Council member Tyler Byrd voted no. Ballew’s term will last until next January.

“I want to commit to each and everyone of you, but more importantly the members of Whatcom County, my pledge to do what I can to help the county council keep this county what it is, and that’s the greatest place to live and raise a family and work,” Ballew said in his speech to council. “We have a diverse economy and we have an environment that we have not just the responsibility to take care of for now, but to pass onto our families to make sure our families get to experience the things our grandparents did.”

Ballew told the council he isn’t planning to run for the position in November; several council members had said they hoped to fill the position with someone who didn’t plan to run for it. Council member Todd Donovan said that’s partly because the council didn’t want to give anyone an advantage in the next election, and party because they would have to start campaigning soon for the November election.

The council position opened after Donovan resigned last November to serve in the new District 2 council seat. Voters approved new council districts in 2016.

Blaine resident and city council member Alicia Rule was a finalist for the position. Other finalists included Natalie McClendon, Seth Fleetwood, Patricia Dunn, Cliff Langley and Carol Frazey.