Blaine students participate in teen art contest

About a dozen Blaine students are participating in a teen art contest sponsored by the Whatcom County Library System (WCLS), said teen services coordinator Tamar Clarke. The annual contest allows artists to submit work to WCLS for publication in a book titled, ‘Whatcomics.’ The Lynden Library will have the artwork on display through January. Left: artwork by Blaine High School grade 10 student, Megan Tran. “When I was younger, I used to go to the library very often and a few of these books were older Whatcomic books,” she said in an email. “I found myself getting inspired by the different drawings and wanted to contribute my own art, too!” Photo courtesy of Megan Tran.