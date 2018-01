The Birch Bay Activity Center was the setting for an exciting pickleball tourney on January 6. Similar to tennis, players use wooden paddles and a perforated polymer ball. Program manager Heidi Holmes said the tourney had three divisions based on skill level. B.C. resident Barry Mah, won first place in the advanced division. Above from l., Gabriel Drury, Mah and Marco Jankowiak. Photo courtesy of Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2.