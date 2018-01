The Blaine girls varsity basketball team beat Chimacum and Vashon Island in a pair of games after Christmas, but are on a losing streak in the new year. On Monday, they lost to Ferndale 61–20. Deming led Blaine with eight points in that game.

The team has a 4–8 record overall.They play next at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, at home against Meridian.