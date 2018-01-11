December 28, 3:01 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of G Street for a silent panic alarm activation. Officers contacted the store employee and determined the button was pressed by accident. Officers checked the building, determined it was secure, and cleared with no further incident. A false alarm notification was filled out and will be mailed to the business.
December 28, 5:45 p.m.: Officer was dispatched to Peace Arch POE for person in possession of prescription drugs without prescription. The 27 year old Seattle woman was arrested, cited and released pending a court hearing.
December 28, 8:20 p.m.: A man called police because a homeless man was becoming aggressive with him while he was patronizing a business. Officers arrived and contacted the men. It was determined that no assault occurred but the homeless man was asked to leave. The man complied, gathered up his belongings and left the business. The business owner was contacted and made aware of the issue. The business owner stated that he did not want the man trespassed.
December 28, 8:41 p.m.: Blaine police were notified of an erratically driven vehicle on northbound I5 near Blaine city limits. An officer found a vehicle that matched the description and followed it for two miles. The driver did not violate any laws and eventually drove past the Peace Arch and into Canada. The officer cleared without further law enforcement action.
December 29, 12:06 p.m.: An officer responded to the library parking lot for a non-reportable collision. Officer arrived and documented the damage to both vehicles. Officer provided both parties with an exchange of information and then cleared with no further incident.
December 29, 12:24 p.m.: A man came into the police department to report a theft from the harbor. In the early morning hours an unidentified man loaded 20 crab pots onto a pickup truck and fled the area. Officers are investigating.
December 29, 2:05 p.m.: Police received an anonymous tip that a female subject with a warrant was at Banner Bank. Upon police arrival, officers recognized two subjects. The man was known as having a protection order against the female (warrant suspect) barring them from being together. The man was booked into the Whatcom County jail for a felony protection order violation. The female was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant out of Blaine.
December 29, 4:09 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible structure fire. A passerby observed tall flames coming from a fireplace chimney. Officers arrived and could see smoke but no visible fire. The occupants exited the building until NWFRS arrived and officers cleared.
December 29, 5:10 p.m.: Officer was dispatched to a downed tree fully across the 3600 block of H Street. Officer arrived, set up flares and provided traffic control until Public Works arrived. Officer also helped removed the sections of the tree that were cut by Public Works. The road was reopened approximately 40 minutes later.
December 29, 8:15 p.m.: A resident called police to report some suspicious activity in the neighborhood. A car had parked near their home, and the driver had gotten out and walked down the street, only to disappear into a wooded area. Officers arrived and searched the area but were not able locate the man to see what he was up to. The vehicle information was documented.
December 30, 1:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a fight at a local bar. Officers arrived and detained a husband and wife. After interviewing multiple witnesses, it was determined the husband was the primary aggressor in the assault. He was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail.
December 30, 6:10 p.m.: Officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Peace Portal Drive for a customer who became disorderly and attempted to provoke and assault; additionally, knocking over a display shelf inside the store. The officer arrived and found the person had left the area in a vehicle. The officer is working with the business, utilizing security footage, to identify the suspect.
December 30, 8:20 p.m.: Police were called to a residence where concerned parents wanted a welfare check on their adult daughter. The parents reported that heavy drug use had caused their daughter to be extremely paranoid and delusional. An officer arrived, spoke with the woman, and determined she did not meet the threshold to be taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. The parents were given some extra guidance on other measures they might take to help their daughter.
December 31, 2:26 p.m.: Officers responded to the Pacific Highway for a collision involving a Blaine Police vehicle. NWFRS also responded and removed the involved officer from his vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and later released. Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.
January 1, 10:14 a.m.: Officers on patrol observed a vehicle driving on the roadway whose registered owner was known to have a suspended driver's license. The vehicle was stopped and driver identified as the registered owner. The driver was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date.
January 1, 3:00 p.m.: Officers were notified of drug paraphernalia found in Lincoln Park. Officers located the described location and found the remnants of a temporary homeless camp. Litter and several used syringes were found off a trail. A document located in the camp possibly identified a former camp tenant as a person being sought by WCSO for investigation of theft. Public Works will be notified of the location for cleanup.
January 1, 3:15 p.m.: An unidentified caller reported a transient may have set up camp under the D Street overpass. Officers checked and found what appeared to be a homeless camp along with a considerable amount of trash. Nobody was found at home, and the Washington State Department of Transportation will be contacted to clean up the mess.
January 1, 7:40 p.m.: A 37-year-old Seatac resident arrived at the Peace Arch Port of Entry with his wife and two children, all three of whom were protected persons in a no contact order against the man. US Customs Officers notified Blaine Police, and an officer responded. The court order was confirmed, and the man was arrested and transported to the Whatcom County Jail.
January 2, 2:35 p.m.: A Blaine woman came to the police station to report that a man she has a no contact order against was violating that order via telecommunication from Colorado. The woman only wanted to document the incident at this time, because there is already a warrant for the man's arrest from a previous violation. An officer called the man and commanded him to cease all attempts at communication with woman. The man stated he would do so.
January 2, 2:51 p.m.: Employees at Burger King turned in a wallet that was left behind by a customer. An officer was able to make contact with the owner, who had travelled from British Columbia to Seattle. The grateful patron stated he would pick up his wallet on his return trip. The wallet and its contents were inventoried and placed into evidence.
January 2, 3:00 p.m.: Blaine police responded to the 300 block of H Street for a report of a vehicle striking a building. Officers arrived and found that an elderly woman had accidently hit the gas pedal instead of the break, causing her vehicle to go over the parking blocks and collide with a building. The collision caused a substantial amount of damage to both the vehicle and building. A tow truck later arrived and took the vehicle to a mechanic's shop for repair.
January 2, 3:17 p.m.: A citizen reported a possible gas odor in the area of his business. No officers were available to respond at the time due to other priority calls, but NWFRS dispatch was advised. An officer later determined the smell was coming from the local water reclamation facility.
January 2, 4:04 p.m.: The Harbormaster's Office reported several patrons had notified them of a stinky smell in the air. The smell was described as chemical sulphur-like. An officer went to the area and found a semi-truck hooked up to the water treatment facility. The truck driver was emptying sewage from the facility, causing the odor. The officer cleared, rather quickly.
January 2, 4:23 p.m.: A person reported finding two mountain dog type pups running on H St. Rd. A woman who had reported a similar type dog missing in the same area approximately one month ago was contacted. The woman was at work and was not aware of her dogs being out currently, but she was still put in touch with the reporting person, just in case.
Leave a Reply