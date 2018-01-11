Borderites no match for Ferndale’s press defense

By Oliver Lazenby

The Blaine boys varsity basketball team couldn’t recover after a poor start and lost to Ferndale 66-39 at home on January 8.

The Borderites got behind 22–4 in the first quarter and struggled against Ferndale’s press defense throughout the game. Though Ferndale outscored Blaine each quarter, Blaine improved after the first and nearly matched Ferndale in points in the last three quarters.

“They put a pretty tough press on us. It was hard for us to break, but the kids hung in there and did a good job of breaking it,” Blaine head coach Rob Ridnour said. “We just had a lot of tough shots that didn’t go in this game.”

The loss gives Blaine a 2–10 overall record.

Going into the game, Ridnoursaid he thought it would be a challenge. Ferndale has a 5–6 record overall.

“I think just their athleticism – they’re a little bit quicker and bigger than us,“ Ridnour said. “The key is, we’re going to compete and play every game. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Blaine point guard Colby Knutzen scored 15 points, snagged four rebounds and got four assists and Adam Vega added 11 points and pulled down three rebounds.

James Hinson led Ferndale with 18 points, and as a team, Ferndale bested Blaine in rebounds and steals.

The Borderites have had a hard time on offense this season, but Ridnour said that’s starting to improve.

Blaine got its last win, a 71–65 overtime victory against Eastside Prep, on December 30. Knutzen led Blaine in scoring in that game with 26 points, including three three-pointers. Vega scored 18 points and Ryan Turnberg had four steals.

Blaine plays next at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, January 12, at Meridian High School (2–7 overall).