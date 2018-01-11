February 28, 1928 – December 20, 2017

Alice Schneider, age 89, of Blaine was born February 28, 1928 in Affoltern, Switzerland to Walter and Anna (Grob) Schneider. Her family owned a butcher shop and restaurant. Early in life she learned to work hard – delivering orders by bicycle and working in the restaurant after school and on weekends. In 1953 she immigrated to the USA. In New York she attended nursing school, and worked for several wealthy families as a nanny. She became a U.S. citizen on April 17, 1959 in New York. In 1963 she moved to California working as a nanny in Beverly Hills. During that time, she worked hard and saved money to go to school to become a secretary. She later retired from Hughes Aerospace as an executive secretary. At age 86 she sold her home in Torrance, CA and moved to Blaine, WA to be near her close friend Fredy Hunziker. Alice was a very kind, loving person who was in contact with several of the women she raised as a nanny.

Alice passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from an aorta aneurysm. She is survived by her close friend Fredy Hunziker, her brother Walter Schneider, a God child Jacqueline, and other relatives in Switzerland. Alice was loved by all her neighbors and friends. “We all love you and miss you very much, may your journey be blessed with grace and peace.” Please share your thoughts and memories of Alice online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com