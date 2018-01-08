Year in Review 2017: Blaine Police Department reports, part 1

January 16, 4:43 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a store for a report of threats between two employees. The argument started when one of the women discovered her co-worker had been exchanging inappropriate text messages with her husband. An officer spoke with the parties involved and determined that although the women had a heated conversation, no crime had occurred. Both women were advised to not have contact with one another. Marriage counseling was also advised.

January 20, 11:44 a.m.: Whilst simultaneously turning his patrol vehicle onto the roadway and visually scanning the adjacent parking lot for a suspicious vehicle, an officer misjudged his turn radius and came upon the medialbedrock barrier; literally up on. His craggy conundrum, which unfortunately for him drew plenty of midday onlookers and smart phone photo snappers, was in part the result of the presence of a megalith strategically placed there by a Public Works crew with the intention of preventing semi-trucks being able to traverse the median. The vehicle was ultimately towed from its perch, and the uninjured officer was given a ride back to the station. On the upside, the traverse thwarting was a success. The good-natured officer is taking the ribbing in stride while he awaits the return of his vehicle from the shop.

February 19, 1:35 p.m.: An officer responded to the 1500 block of D Street for a report of a malicious mischief complaint. A man reported someone had super glued the locks to his truck sometime between the previous night and that morning, leaving him in a sticky situation. A report was taken, but no suspects have been identified as of yet.

March 11, 1:54 a.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 1300 block of Boblett Street to check on the welfare of a woman sleeping in her car. The woman was hard asleep but was eventually awakened from her slumber. The woman explained that she had been up all day and ran out to get snacks when she was overcome with exhaustion. The woman was alert and embarrassed about the incident. Alcohol was not a factor.

March 14, 11:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a local motel for a noise complaint. The caller said it sounded like two large elephants were banging around in the upstairs room. Officers arrived and found two very intoxicated brothers who decided to have a late night WWE Championship-style match inside the motel room. Even after bionic elbows, cactus clotheslines and flying forearm smashes, no injuries were obtained by either participant. Both were actually quite proud of their time in the ring. The room however had both beds pulled away from the walls and clothes strewn about, evidence that the noise complaint had been valid. No arrests were made on this contact as both brothers were very adamant the wrestling had been all in fun. However, one of the brothers had an outstanding warrant through Seattle PD. The cooperative 29-year-old wanted warrior traded the WWE for Whatcom County Jail.

April 28, 9:20 a.m.: A person came into a local bank to withdraw a large sum of money and appeared to be under extreme distress. The man handed a note to the teller stating for someone to call 911. A short time later a similar report was received from a bank in Bellingham involving the same man. The person was ultimately contacted in Bellingham and found to have been a victim of a horrible phone scam. The phone scammer told the person a family member was being held hostage following his involvement in a collision, and unless money was delivered, the family member would be killed. Fortunately, the scam was discovered before any funds were paid to the criminals.

May 8, 5:20 a.m.: A newspaper delivery person called the Blaine police to report seeing a bear at the intersection of Mitchell and Adelia streets. An officer checked the area with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol. There were a number of visible animals starting out their day, but none were a bear.

May 8, 8:56 p.m.: Police received a report of a bear in the 1400 block of Odell Road Monday evening, and arrived to find a juvenile bear about 250 pounds meandering on and off of the roadway near Odell and Pipeline roads. Washington State Fish and Wildlife was advised about the creature, which was not posing an immediate threat to life or property. Blaine officers and Border Patrol agents kept an eye on the animal as it headed north and east out of the city limits. Residents are reminded to keep garbage containers secure and small pets indoors.

June 7, 6:30 p.m.: An officer spotted and contacted a man standing on the Burlington Northern right-of-way near Marine Drive, swinging a golf club. The wayward golfer explained he’d been having a bad day and was relieving his stress with a nine iron. When he was advised that the railroad No Trespassing policy did not have an exemption for the situation, the gentleman agreed to be teed off somewhere safer.

June 24, 2:20 p.m.: A man reported he was standing near the first parking slots next to Marine Park when a vehicle pulled up behind him and parked. The driver got out of his vehicle and pulled out what looked like a long rifle. The man walked over to the blackberry bushes and threw the rifle in. The driver got back into his vehicle and then headed north into Canada. Officers searched for the rifle, but could not get very far into the brambles. The public works crew assisted with clearing the bushes and locating the recklessly disposed of property, which turned out to be a replica firearm. Unfortunately, police were unable to identify the man to speak with him about his careless and ill-advised choice.

June 30, 7:34 a.m.: Officers on patrol performed a welfare check on a person who appeared to be passed out on the side of the street in the 200 block of D Street. Upon contact the person stated she did not know where she was. She had a strong odor of alcohol about her. Based on her state of disorientation, officers attempted to help the woman find a family member or a ride home. The woman eventually provided enough information for officers to determine she was from Skagit County and had gotten a ride to Blaine with some friends. In speaking with the woman it was learned she had an outstanding felony warrant out of Skagit County. She was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail for transfer to Skagit County. So essentially, she was given a ride home.

July 11, 9:25 a.m: An officer discovered someone had deposited a jug of urine in the roadway on Boblett Street at Ludwick. The officer donned his personal protective equipment and removed the unwholesome substance, depositing it in a proper receptacle. The icky littering offender was not located.

August 7, 8:32 a.m.: A resident called police to report graffiti on logs along the beach north of Semiahmoo Park. The graffiti consisted of peace, love and happiness scripture along with some female upper anatomy. An officer documented the miscreants’ mischief and covered up the body parts. Extra patrols will be provided to the area.

August 15, 1:40 a.m.: Officers observed a female shouting and waving her arms outside of a business in the middle of the night. Officers contacted the woman to check her welfare. The woman complained about being stabbed to death about 10 years before. The woman appeared to be physically well, alive, and not suffering from any injuries. Officers explained to her that she seemed fine to them and asked if she needed any help. The woman declined any assistance, and officers cleared.

Read Part 2 of our 2016 retrospective next week.