Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, drug possession

By Stefanie Donahue

Brian Pukaluk, 43, was arrested last week after Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies received a report that he had discharged a firearm during an altercation with his wife at a home, located just south of Blaine city limits.

According to a statement from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies arrived to the home, located at the 9600 block of Ronald Drive, around 7 p.m. on December 26. Prior to their arrival, Pukaluk drove away from the scene but almost immediately crashed into a ditch. He then fled on foot but was located shortly after by a Washington State Patrol trooper on Pipeline Road and taken into custody.

During the marital argument, Pukaluk is accused of physically assaulting his wife as well as two family relatives – including his 71-year-old father – that attempted to intervene. According to WCSO, Pukaluk’s wife suffered facial lacerations, among other injuries. When she attempted to call for help, Pukaluk took her phone outside and destroyed it.

According to WCSO, the wife eventually was able to escape the home and call 911. While she was on the phone, Pukaluk found her and shot a number of times in her direction as she sought refuge in a neighbor’s yard. Pukaluk then shot at her car and then drove into both her car and the father’s cars, causing about $7,000 in damage, according to WCSO.

At the time of the arrest, authorities recovered approximately 3.3 grams of methamphetamine from Pukaluk, WCSO reported. Another 3.7 grams were discovered following a search warrant. The investigation also revealed that prior to the incident, on December 24, Pukaluk reportedly set fire to his wife’s clothing.

Pukaluk was booked into Whatcom County Jail on charges of second degree attempted murder, three counts of fourth degree assault, hit and run, malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance. At press time, Pukaluk was still in custody at Whatcom County Jail.

Washington State Patrol, Blaine Police Department and US Border Patrol officers contributed to the investigation.