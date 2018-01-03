Boy Scouts to pick up old Christmas trees

Boy Scouts will set out to residences across Whatcom County to pick up old Christmas trees this Saturday, January 6. They’ll visit neighborhoods in Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine and Lynden and will make additional stops to north Whatcom County, including Birch Bay, if they receive a special request by phone before 9 a.m. on Saturday at 360/255-9194.

The Boy Scouts ask that trees be left curbside by 8 a.m. on the day of pickup and that all decorations are removed. Once collected, the trees will be composted.