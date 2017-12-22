Judith Lee Moore

0
Obituaries
December 22, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
October 26, 1939 – December 10, 2017
Judith Lee Moore, age 78, of Blaine passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, on December 10, 2017. She was born October 26, 1939 in Kittanning, PA to parents Donald Lee and Elizabeth Imogene (Dawson) Bone. A funeral mass will be offered by Father Tim Sauer on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, at H Street and 6th Street in Blaine, WA 98230.  Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Blaine Senior Center.  Please share your thoughts and memories of Judith online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twelve − 9 =