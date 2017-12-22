Judith Lee Moore

December 13, 8:00 a.m.: A resident called to report a prowl to her vehicle. Sometime during the night suspect(s) entered the unlocked SUV and took two pairs of sunglasses valued at about $200 each. Officers took a theft report from the victims. No current suspects are known at this time.
December 13, 8:30 a.m.: The Blaine Middle School requested an officer respond for a student who brought a knife to school. Officers arrived and determined it wasn’t a real knife but a training tool. Officers cleared with no further incident.
December 13, 12:00 p.m.: A postal employee called to report a found wallet. Officers arrived at the Post Office and took possession of the wallet. Officers contacted the individual by telephone and arranged for the wallet to be picked up.
December 13, 12:05 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic. Officers arrived and discovered the argument was over marijuana. Officers made sure no physical altercation occurred, then cleared the area.
December 13, 3:55 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Runge Avenue for a theft from a vehicle report. Sometime during the night a suspect entered the resident's vehicle and took several banking cards.
December 13, 4:09 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2400 block of Earls Court for a theft from a vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke to the homeowner. She said someone had entered both of her unlocked cars and stolen loose change from the center console area. In the process of the theft the car was ransacked.
December 13, 4:20 p.m.: Officers were flagged down by a resident who wanted to report a vehicle prowl. The victim reported he noticed both his vehicles were ransacked along with loose change missing.
December 13, 5:30 p.m.: An officer responded to the Peace Arch Port of Entry for a driver with a suspended license. The officer ran the driver and found his license was suspended in Washington State. The driver was issued a criminal citation.
December 13, 11:04 p.m.: Dispatch reported the Fire Department was enroute to a residence to assist a person who had taken too much medication. Officers arrived and assisted the person until the Fire Department arrived. Person was later transported to the hospital for further treatment.
December 14, 7:40 a.m.: Officers on patrol were notified of a large amount of water pumping from a possible broken pipe. The water appeared to be flooding a nearby house. Officers contacted Public Works who identified the problem and responded to stop the over flow. The homeowner of the soggy house was notified of the problem.
December 14, 10:30 a.m.: A homeless individual came into the police department to report he had been shot at from a helicopter in Canada years ago. He also indicated that someone had stolen 50 billion dollars from him. Officers took a report from the individual and cleared with no further incident.
December 14, 11:38 a.m.: Officers were notified of ongoing disturbances at a local apartment. The continued disturbances are disrupting the peace and comfort of all other tenants. If the frequent disturbances continue, the information will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review of charges of disorderly conduct.
December 14, 1:25 p.m.: A Samsung Gear Fit bracelet was found in the 1500 blk of Boblett. The owner is currently unknown. The bracelet was booked into safe keeping in hopes the owner will be able to claim it.
December 14, 3:10 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of H Street for a hit and run. A semi-truck driver had struck a fence and a pole in the 4300 block of H street while attempting to turn around. Officers contacted the driver a few blocks away. Officers documented the damage to the fence and the pole. The driver's information was documented for insurance purposes.
December 14, 10:04 p.m.: A patron of a restaurant called, because after she left, and the restaurant had closed, she saw someone walking around the business checking the doors. An officer checked the business and found it secure. He also ran into an employee who was locking up and had just done the same thing; making sure the doors were locked and secure.
December 15, 3:34 p.m.: Blaine Police assisted NWFRS with a 57 year old male diabetic who was having a seizure. When officers arrived the man was up and moving. NWFR arrived and rendered aid to the individual.
December 15, 11:26 p.m.: A US Border Patrol Agent advised an officer he noticed fresh white paint splashed all over the side of two vehicles parked along D Street. Officer arrived and found someone had recently splashed a can of white paint all over the side of two vehicles. Officer made contact with the owner and notified him of the paint. The owner did not have any possible suspects. The paint was washed off the vehicles and the roadway. Caseunder investigation.
December 16, 3:10 a.m.: Dispatch reported the Fire Department was enroute to the Police Department to assist a person out front of the station who was complaining of leg and chest pain. An officer arrived and took care of the person until the Fire Department arrived. The 51-year-old man was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
December 16, 6:37 a.m.: Officers on patrol contacted a person in a parked vehicle during the hours of darkness. The man did not live near the location he was parked. Inside the vehicle were multiple power tools and other items. Due to the proximity of the man to recent vehicle prowls involving thefts of tools as well as other items, the man was temporarily detained while officers investigated. No evidence of criminal activity was located and the man was released.
December 16, 8:45 a.m.: Officers noticed a homeless man pushing a barbecue down H St. Officers contacted the individual who stated he found the barbecue in the garbage. Officers cleared with no further incident.
December 16, 11:00 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of E St. for a suspicious circumstance. An employee at a storage facility advised law enforcement their fence had been cut at the bottom, and it appeared someone was using it as an entrance. Officers documented the damage.
December 16, 11:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of A Street for a civil matter. An individual was upset that his ex- girlfriend had contacted a counselor to settle their differences. Police arrived and trespassed the individual that no longer resides at the residence.
December 16, 11:30 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 8600 block of Semiahmoo Drive for two bald eagles that appeared to be injured. The reporting party assumed that hunters nearby had shot the birds. Officers spoke to Fish and Wildlife experts that concluded the two eagles had been fighting each other, which was completely normal behavior given the time of year. The eagles flew away shortly thereafter, and officers cleared with no further incident.
December 16, 2:15 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peace Portal Dr. to help a citizen who was trapped in her car for over an hour. Officers arrived and contacted the woman. Officers used the keys to open the car door and allowed the woman to exit her vehicle.
December 16, 4:31 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Harrison Ave near an abandoned house. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
December 16, 4:15 p.m.: Officers responded to the 1700 block of H St. for reports of a man masturbating inside a business. Officers arrived and detained the individual for a lewd act. Officers collected statements from the witnesses and forwarded the case to the prosecutor for review.
December 16, 7:44 p.m.: Officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch POE for a suspended driver. The driver was arrested, cited and released. The Kent, WA resident was allowed to wait the the port of entry for a licensed driver to come pick him up.
December 16, 9:45 p.m.: Dispatch received two separate calls regarding a domestic dispute in progress in a neighborhood. Officers arrived and located the female victim, who said her boyfriend had been picked up by a friend before the police arrived. She reported her highly intoxicated boyfriend punched her three times in her face. A witness also reported seeing the man punch the woman, and there were visible injuries to the female's face. Officers located the boyfriend and arrested him for assault and minor in possession of alcohol. The 20-year-old was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
December 18, 9:58 a.m.: A woman came into the Police Department to turn herself in on her Blaine warrants. The warrants were confirmed. Officer took the woman into custody for the warrants, and transported her to the Whatcom County jail.
December 18, 3:17 p.m.: A woman called the Police Department to report her prescription medications were stolen from her residence. Several people had access to the medications. Case under investigation.
December 18, 8:20 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch border crossing for a driver with a suspended license. The officer arrived and found that the driver's license was suspended in the 3rd degree. The driver was issued a criminal citation.
December 19, 10:18 a.m.: Officers responded to the corner of 6th and A St. for flooding on the roadway. Offices arrived and determined the roadway was flooded over the curb. Officers set up cones around the flooded area so traffic would not hit the curb and notified Blaine Public Works.
December 19, 10:50 a.m.: A man called to report a theft from the 200 block of Marine Drive. Upon returning from a trip the man discovered a three-blade, brass prop had been stolen off his boat. The prop weighed about 250 pounds.
December 19, 2:20 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Cherry St.to assist NWFRS for an aid call. Officers arrived to find the individual in perfect health, and it was determined he had accidentally activated his medical alert necklace. Officers cleared with no further incident.
December 19, 2:45 p.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of 12th and D St. for a collision. Officers arrived and determined a BC driver travelling on SB 12th Street failed to yield to a westbound driver on D St. Officers issued the BC driver a citation for failing to yield right of way.
December 19, 6:00 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 1300 block of Peace Portal Drive. The officer arrived and found the vehicle obstructing the northbound lane with no occupants in the area. BlaineTowing was called to remove the vehicle.
Leave a Reply