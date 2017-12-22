April 14, 1962 – December 10, 2017

Janet Lee Sutton, age 55, passed on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Swedish First Hill Hospital in Seattle, WA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14 1962 to John and Lorna Breidford and was the oldest of 2 children.

Jan was a kind person with a great sense of humor, always making those around her laugh and smile. She had a very caring nature, touching many people’s lives positively over the years. She gave birth to 4 children, which she always deemed as her greatest accomplishment. Jan was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a friend and a beacon of light and love to us all.

Jan is survived by her 4 children Jamie, Josh, Sara, Sarina, her Sister Jeri, brother in-law Bob and her father John. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Master Room at Blaine Harbor on Marine Drive. All are welcome.