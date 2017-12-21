Broadway comedy ‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ hits the big stage at Blaine PAC

A crew of 70 high school and middle school actors, designers and tech helpers are gearing up to present their take on the Broadway comedy, ‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ at the Blaine Performing Arts Center next month.

The student production will debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. The public can also attend showings at 7 p.m. on January 5–6, 11–12 or at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at the Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H Street.

Each night features a different cast and tickets cost $5 at the door. Donations for the Blaine Fine Arts Association booster program, which finances Blaine School District’s drama club, are also accepted.

‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ is based off “Shrek,” a DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and book by William Steig. The play’s playbook and lyrics are by David Lindsay-Abaire and with music by Jeanine Tesori.

As part of Seattle’s 5th Avenue Awards for high school musical theater, Blaine students are eligible to win awards for excellence all branches of theater production, including acting, production design, costumes, choreography, lights/sound, lobby display, stage running and ensemble work.

To learn more about ‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’ contact music theater and arts specialist Shari Akers, 360/332-1300.