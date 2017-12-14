Noah Barnes, 11, completes 4,200-mile walk in Blaine

Eleven-year-old Noah Barnes, pictured at Blaine Marine Park, and his family arrived in Blaine on December 9 after walking 4,200 miles across the country to raise money and awareness to cure for Type 1 diabetes; Noah was diagnosed with the incurable condition at 16 months old. Local residents joined the family in finishing the final 6.5 miles of the walk to Peace Arch Park and celebrated with them at various events that afternoon. To learn more about Noah’s journey, visit noahsmarchfoundation.org.

Photos courtesy of Alicia Rule and Henry Hollander.