Project to restore salmon habitat in Terrell Creek progresses

December 6, 10:30 a.m.: After an officer arrested a woman for a court commitment per the Blaine Municipal Court judge, a prescription for oxycodone was found in her purse that did not belong to her. Prior to being transported and booked into jail on the commitment order, the woman was gifted a criminal citation with a mandatory court date for the new charge.
December 6, 11:57 a.m.: A man was taken into custody at Blaine Municipal Court when a judge ordered a performance bond. The man, who is accused of stealing several crab pots from a community display, was transported to Whatcom County Jail and booked without incident.
December 6, 6:19 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of G St. for a traffic hazard complaint. Someone had turned the stop sign the wrong direction, rendering it ineffective. Officers changed the stop sign back to its proper location.
December 6, 10:24 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Peace Portal Drive. The officer found the driver had a suspended license. He was issued a criminal citation for the offense.
December 6, 11:15 p.m.: Officers responded to the 4300 block of Boblett to assist the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office with a car prowl in progress. When officers arrived the two suspects had taken off on foot. Shortly thereafter deputies arrived and resumed the investigation.
December 7, 8:27 a.m.: While performing school zone patrol, officers observed a nearby business evacuating personnel. The officer arrived to find the building's fire alarm going off. The alarm was determined to be false.
December 7, 8:34 a.m.: Officers observed a vehicle driving on H Street with expired tabs. Officers recognized both the vehicle and driver as the driver had been cited for the offense, as well as speeding in the school zone the previous week. The man was re-contacted for the continued offense and also arrested for failing to transfer the title over 45 days. The man was issued a citation with a mandatory court appearance date.
December 7, 8:56 a.m.: Officers were informed of a northbound border jumper who had abandoned his vehicle on 4th Street. The vehicle was tagged for removal if not moved within 72 hours. Officers will monitor for compliance.
December 7, 10:31 a.m.: The Blaine School District Office called to report a man walking in and out of the building and acting strangely. Officers contacted the 49-year-old transient. The man had absolutely no legitimate reason to be on school grounds. The man was given a verbal trespass warning from the grounds. The man reluctantly complied and left the area.
December 7, 1:40 p.m.: A concerned citizen wanted to report possible identity theft. Unidentified persons opened a secondary bank account under the Blaine resident's name in another state. The victim was able to close the account before incurring any losses. At this time there are no suspects or any additional information.
December 7, 1:01 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of B St for possible vehicle vandalism. A person reported one of their rear windows being shattered. An officer arrived and documented the incident.
December 7, 3:08 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Blaine Public Library regarding a gentlemen causing a disturbance. The reporting person at the library reported someone was having a "mental episode" while using their computers. The man was contacted by police and escorted out of the library at the staff's request. The man was informed to not returned for the rest of the day.
December 7, 4:14 p.m.: A woman called Blaine police to report that an ex-husband was planning on attending their son's school concert but there was a no contact order in place between the two. An officer contacted the man and advised him against going because it would be a violation of the order. The man stated that he understood and would not attend.
December 7, 9:15 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Cedar St. for a 911 hang up. While officers were enroute it was confirmed as an argument between two people that resided at a motel. When officers arrived they determined an assault had actually occurred. A 58-year-old woman was arrested and transported to Whatcom County Jail for booking.
December 8, 6:37 a.m.: Officers were notified of a recurring speeding vehicle. A black two door sedan was seen speeding up and down a residential street. Officers were in the area and did not observe any speeding vehicles. Additional patrol will be provided in the area for traffic enforcement.
December 8, 8:17 a.m.: Officers working school zone patrol observed a vehicle whose registered owner showed a suspended driver's license status. The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as the registered owner. The driver was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date. The vehicle was left where it had been legally parked.
December 8, 11:55 a.m.: A Blaine School District employee called police to report that a man entered the building and starting yelling. When asked to leave he hit the door with his fist. An officer responded and located the man, who appeared to have some serious mental health issues. He was trespassed from school property.
December 8, 1:48 p.m.: Police responded to an intersection where a vehicle had crashed into the ditch. The driver was experiencing a medical issue at the time, causing the crash. An aid unit arrived on scene to check the man's welfare and determined he did not require transport to the hospital. A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle from the ditch and take it to the man's residence.
December 8, 4:25 p.m.: Blaine police were called to contact a mother who wanted to report her 16-year-old daughter as missing. The daughter had reportedly been missing since 10 a.m. that morning. The mother later contacted police and stated she just received a text message from her daughter who said she was at home. The mother returned to her home and contacted police to inform them that her daughter was in fact at home and accounted for.
December 8, 8:51 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a transient outside the police department who was requesting a ride to Bellingham. Officers contacted the individual and gave him courtesy ride to the Light House Mission in Bellingham.
December 8, 10:25 p.m.: Officer responded to the 1300 block of Boblett St. for a complaint of harassing phone calls. Officers arrived at the business and took a statement from the reporting person. It is unknown at this time who was placing the calls, and the complainant was advised to contact police if any additional calls were received.
December 9, 5:05 a.m.: US Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the US they discovered the traveler's driving privileges had been suspended by the Washington State Department of Licensing. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
December 8, 8:21 a.m.: Officers responded to an activated ambush alarm at a local financial transport company. No signs of criminal activity were observed. A responding manager tentatively identified the problem as a new employee who accidently created the activation. The business will be sent a false alarm activation form.
December 8, 9:12 a.m.: Officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm. The building was found to be secure. The responding employee notified police that a new alarm system had recently been installed and was apparently causing problems. A false alarm notification form will be mailed to the business.
December 8, 10:00 a.m.: Officers were made aware of an apparently abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of Marine Dr. The reporting party stated the vehicle had been abandoned for over 72 hours. The van's windows were covered with blankets and it appeared there was a person sleeping within. Officers were not able to elicit any response from inside the vehicle. As nightly temperatures were well below freezing, officers were concerned for the welfare of the apparently non responsive occupant and made entry to the vehicle. No person was located inside the van, and it was towed off the roadway.
December 9, 11:00 a.m.: Blaine police were called to the 1000 block of Adelia for a report of a vehicle parked in the fire lane. An officer arrived and found the vehicle parked directly in front of a sign that read "No Parking Fire Lane." The owner was located and informed she could either move the vehicle to a legal parking spot or receive a ticket for the violation. The woman selected option A.
December 9, 4:30 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the Peace Arch for a suspended driver. Officers arrived and determined the driver was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the 37-year-old BC resident a criminal citation with a mandatory court appearance date.
December 9, 6:44 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of D St. for a 911 hang-up coming from an emergency only cell phone. Officers arrived and searched the area, but were unable to identify where the call had originated from.
December 10, 12:34 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Ruby Street to assist North West Fire Rescue Services with an aid call. A juvenile was acting erratically. Officers stood by to keep the peace while medics assessed the situation.
December 10, 1:00 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic situation in the 200 Block of B Street. A woman who had previously resided at a rental was demanding that police force entry into the home, and into her ex-roommate's private bedroom, to assist in recovering her missing sweatshirts. To the woman's displeasure, the officers were unable to meet her demands.
December 10, 7:05 p.m.: An officer responded to a single vehicle collision at Duty Free America. The officer and aid personnel contacted the driver. The driver hit a light pole at a low speed, and it is believed a medical emergency was the cause.
December 11, 2:35 p.m.: A person called to report that his neighbor's dog had been barking non-stop for over half an hour. The neighbor wished to remain anonymous, but stated that the problem is ongoing. Officers contacted the dog owner, who had fallen asleep. The owner brought the dog inside.
December 11, 8:12 a.m.: Blaine Police responded to the 800 Block of Peace Portal Drive to a report of a commercial burglary alarm. Officers checked the building and found no signs of forced entry. The alarm company later called back and advised the owner had verified no burglary had taken place. A false alarm notice will be mailed.
December 11, 10:55 a.m.: Blaine Police took a report of a hit and run occurring in the 200 Block of H Street. A woman had gone into a business and returned to find a large scratch to the rear bumper of her car. Officers have documented the woman's claim.
December 11, 2:25 p.m.: A store employee reported having a shoplifter in custody. Officers arrived and spoke with staff and the suspect. Officers ran the suspect and discovered extraditable warrants out of Oklahoma. The suspect was arrested, transported and booked in Whatcom County Jail. The local charges of shoplifting are pending, dependent on the man's extradition to Oklahoma.
December 11, 1:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Boblett for a hit and run. At the time of the call, officers were on another priority call and could not clear to respond. An officer later spoke with both involved drivers as well as a witness and documented their statements.
December 11, 5:15 p.m.: Officers were advised NWFRS was responding to a local business whose fire sprinklers were activated. An officer arrived, found NWFRS already on scene, and there was no emergency.
December 12, 8:00 a.m.: A citizen reported seeing suspicious behavior between two persons at the Blaine Marina. Officers spoke with the involved parties and determined there was no criminal acts occurring.
December 12, 2:20 p.m.: A person reported his friend's car had broken down and she was blocking the roadway on SR543. She had called him for help, but he was unable to get there to help her. Officers responded and assisted the stranded motorist by pushing the vehicle to the side of the roadway. She is making arrangements to have the vehicle removed.
December 12, 8:35 p.m.: Blaine police responded to a residence for a second time for a report of a couple arguing loudly. Officers arrived and determined that nothing physical had occurred. The couple was advised, again, to find a way to hash out their issues without screaming at each other and disturbing their neighbors.
December 12, 8:15 p.m.: An officer responded to the Peace Arch Port of Entry for a driver with a suspended license. The officer ran the driver and found he had a suspended license. The driver was issued a criminal citation with a mandatory court appearance date for the offense.
December 12, 7:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a verbal domestic dispute in the 200 block of 15th street. The officers determined the disagreement had been only verbal in nature and that no crime had occurred. The couple was also advised that their dispute was disturbing others in the neighborhood, and it was suggested they find a way to calm things down.
December 12, 11:00 p.m. Officers responded to assist NWFRS with a patient who was known to have been combative in the past. An officer rode with Aid personnel and the patient in the Ambulance to the hospital without incident.
