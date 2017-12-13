Project to restore salmon habitat in Terrell Creek progresses

Representatives from the Birch Bay Watershed and Aquatic Resources Management District and the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association recently removed native vegetation and other debris from 400 feet of stream between Brown and Aldergrove Roads in Ferndale in an effort to restore the salmon habitat in Terrell Creek. The creek, which drains into Birch Bay, spans about nine miles and stems from Lake Terrell. Local environmental agencies have tried to restore the creek since 1999. Photos by Darrell Gray and Holly Faulstich.