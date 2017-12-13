Logo contest for Friends of Birch Bay Library

By Oliver Lazenby

Think you can design a simple, lasting logo for the Friends of the Birch Bay Library (FOBBL)? The group is calling on Whatcom County residents to enter their designs.

The chosen logo, which will be used on the group’s website and in other materials, should include Birch Bay, a library building, or themes of reading, learning or discovery, said Ruth Higgins, FOBBL secretary. Applicants can submit up to two designs.

The group was formed to advocate and raise money for a new county library at 7968 Birch Bay Drive. It currently has a logo using clip art that it wants to replace.

FOBBL encourages designers to keep it simple; logos should work in black and white or color and look good small. Logos can’t include any text besides “Friends of Birch Bay Library.”

Interested applicants must register for the contest by January 15 by emailing birchbaylogocontest@gmail.com or mailing Friends of Birch Bay Library at 4550 Birch Bay-Lynden Road, Box 1182, Blaine, WA 98230.

Entries are due on March 15 and FOBBL will announce a winner on April 15. The group plans to frame the winning design and display it at the new library along with a picture and brief bio of the artist.

Friends of Birch Bay Library prefers digital submissions but will accept submissions on paper if they can be scanned and are no larger than 6 by 6 inches. Entries must include name, mailing address, email address and phone number.

Find more information about submitting a logo at: bit.ly/2AQhjf8, or send questions to birchbaylogocontest@gmail.com.