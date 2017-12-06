Deming scores 20 in Blaine loss to Lord Tweedsmuir

By Oliver Lazenby

Josie Deming led the Blaine girls varsity basketball team with 20 points and 7 rebounds in a 55-39 loss to Lord Tweedsmuir High School, from Surrey, on December 5, at home.

The Borderites expected a tough game after losing to Lord Tweedsmuir 55-26 last year. Lord Tweedsmuir’s quick offense focused on dribbling through Blaine’s defense or kicking the ball out to its 3-point shooters.

Hampered by a short bench – two Borderites have minor ankle injuries – Blaine had a hard time matching Lord Tweedsmuir’s pace.

Deming’s 20 points came on two three-pointer, several drives to the hoop, and her ability to get open in the paint. Her varied offensive skills should make her the Borderites top scorer this season. Ashley Dickerson scored 8 points and made a couple assists, Brynn Hallberg had 3 points and 8 rebounds, and Lily Hockstdler grabbed 7 rebounds.

Despite the short bench, Blaine stayed in the game and even outscored Lord Tweedsmuir in the fourth quarter 13-12.

“We handled the ball better in the fourth quarter,” said Blaine head coach Ryan Pike.

Handling the ball will be one key to the Borderites season, Pike said.

The loss gives Blaine a 1-2 record. In the string of non-conference games that start the season, the Borderites are trying to find a rhythm and integrate their returning varsity players with the new players.

The returners – Deming, Dickerson and Brynn and Alexis Hallberg – will lead the team. Currently, Camryn Vosloh, who’s new to the school and led Blaine’s volleyball team, is on the bench with an ankle injury along with Taylyn DePauw. Other newcomers Emma Mulryan and Maya Ball have gotten playing time in the first games of the season.

Conference games start next week and the Borderites are focusing on making the right passes at the right time and being in the right place on defense, Pike said. If they can do those things, they could be successful this year.

Pike also placed responsibility for the team’s future on his coaching.

“I have to figure it out,” he said. “They come every day with good effort and good attitude and I have to take care of the rest.”

Blaine’s next game (and first conference game) is on Tuesday, December 12, at home against Mount Baker.