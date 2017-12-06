Construction begins on housing development in Semiahmoo

By Stefanie Donahue

The first phase of a project to develop a mix of residential and commercial space on 19.4 acres in Semiahmoo is well on its way.

Bellingham-based Rimland Pacific, Inc. intends to build a mix of single-family homes – some townhouses and others duplexes – as well as multi-family housing, a mixed-use commercial building, a storage facility and park at the southwest corner of Semiahmoo Parkway and Semiahmoo Drive. The project received approval from the city council in late 2016.

Phase one of the project, called Sea Smoke, began last month, said managing director Wayne Schwandt. Over the coming months, construction crews will build 40 single-family homes ranging from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet and priced between $350,000 to $550,000. Homeowners will be members of Semiahmoo Resort Association and will have access to the golf course, tennis courts, running trails and fitness center.

“The homes are designed as contemporary Northwest style with modern finishes, fresh colors and a focus on enjoying outside living in comfort,” Schwandt said. “Other designs are in the works and we are welcoming ideas from the community. There are also lots available for people who wish to build a custom home.”

Utility work was expected to conclude last year, but took longer than expected because essential equipment for the electrical service wasn’t delivered on time, he said. Utility work is in its final stages and will conclude this week, he added.

Schwandt expects the homes to be sold within two years. After that, he’ll move on to later phases of the project, which include the construction of a personal storage indoor storage facility, multi-family housing, a mixed-use commercial building and park to be owned either by the city or the neighborhood association.

“The park is really dependent upon the city of Blaine’s interest in acquiring property there,” he said. “The city has until early spring 2018 to make its decision.”