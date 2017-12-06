Blaine Food Bank to change hours of operation

By Stefanie Donahue

Starting Tuesday, December 12, the Blaine Food Bank will change its hours of operation.

Joan Smith, a representative with the food bank, said instead of being open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Friday, they’ll be open 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on both days. They’ll remain open from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays; the rest of the week, the food bank is closed.

On another note, Smith announced that the food bank has raised $18,000 as part of a matching fundraiser that kicked off in September. If they’re able to raise $25,000 by Friday, December 22, an anonymous volunteer has committed to matching the amount in full, she said.

In 2016, the food bank raised $28,000 in a similar campaign that also resulted in a match.

Donations are accepted in the form of cash or check, by mail to P.O. Box 472 or in person at 500 C Street in Blaine. Non-perishable foods are accepted on a regular basis. For more information about the Blaine Food Bank, call 360/332-6350.