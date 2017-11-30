November 16, 12:15 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a local gas station where a female was observed waving her hands. The reporting party was concerned the woman needed assistance. An officer arrived on scene and checked on her. The woman requested a courtesy transport to Bellingham, and, since the woman had nowhere in Blaine to spend the night, the officer obliged.
November 16, 6:05 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a gas station for a counterfeit $20 bank note. The officer arrived and took custody of the counterfeit note. The suspect was not aware the currency was fake. The counterfeit bank note will be sent to the US Secret Service.
November 16, 12:19 p.m.: An officer on patrol was stopped in about the 500 block of H Street when a man walked into the roadway in front of him. The man refused to move and eventually made the ‘handcuff’ hand gesture. The officer spoke with the man who claimed to be a Mexican national wanting to return home. The man then requested the Border Patrol. A nearby Border Patrol agent was asked to assist. The agent arrived, detained, and transported the man for immigration violations. Police cleared without incident.
November 17, 3:20 p.m.: A Border Patrol agent reported seeing a man drive up to a residence and take a package off the front porch. The man then got into his vehicle and left the area. Police contacted the man at a Blaine gas station. The man said he frequently has packages delivered to his friend’s home instead of shipping fees associated with Canada. The officer confirmed the package was addressed to the man.
November 18, 8:30 p.m.: A person reported he noticed some unknown teenagers running down the street with a bike and then roll the bike to the side of the street. The teenagers proceeded to run away from the area. Officer searched the area for the teenagers, but were unable to locate them. The 18-speed Huffy bicycle was confiscated as found property.
November 21, 9:29 a.m.: A man came into the police department to report that some of his crab pots were stolen. The victim reports 10 pots were stolen between 11/13 and 11/18. Police are actively investigating.
November 21, 7:00 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim. The victim advised she contacted her ex-boyfriend via phone and he admitted to entering the home and taking items. Victim also showed officers text messages from the suspect. Probable cause was established, and the suspect was contacted and booked into Whatcom County Jail with assistance from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
November 22, 9:14 a.m.: Several citizens called the police department to report hearing several gunshots coming from the harbor. Officers responded to the area and were able to determine the shooting was coming from two boats with decoys and blinds set up in the harbor. All activities of the hunters appeared to be legal.
November 22, 11:25 a.m.: A truck driver called 911 to report that he was trying to make a turn and got his truck stuck. He requested assistance from an officer. Officers directed the driver to continue towards Canada and await Canadian Customs directives to be turned around, as it would have been unsafe to allow the large truck to back up on I5.
November 25, 3:48 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Semiahmoo Park to check for a man and woman smoking marijuana in a public restroom. An officer arrived and checked the area, but the couple had already left.
November 26, 8:42 a.m.: Police received a 911 call from a man using an out of country code and claiming to be at Western Washington University and actively being murdered by a terrorist. Officers relayed the information to What-Comm dispatch who could not substantiate the man’s claim. What-Comm eventually transferred the information to the FBI who also was not able to verify the man’s claim.
