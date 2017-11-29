Blaine grad breaking school records as college kicker

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine High School 2016 graduate Kyle Sentkowski broke records this year as a kicker for the College of the Siskiyous Eagles football team in Weed, California.

Sentkowski broke school records for most points kicked in a single game (17) and most points kicked in a season (66), head coach Charlie Roche said.

“He’s a good kicker and we’re excited about his future,” Roche said.

Sentkowski’s points helped power the to its first playoff appearance in school history and earned him first-team, all-conference honors.

The team finished the season with an 8-3 record. College of the Siskiyous is a public two-year community college.