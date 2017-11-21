Van Wingerden enters busy Poinsettia-selling season

November is a busy month for the folks at Van Wingerden Greenhouses, 8210 Portal Way. The business grows up to 175,000 Poinsettias each year, making it the largest producer in the county, said retail manager Jen Witman. Red, white, pink, white glitter, marble, ice crystal and cinnamon star varieties are sold in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10-inch sizes or in hanging baskets, she said. Photo by Molly Ernst