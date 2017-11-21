Two people detained at Peace Arch border crossing

Last week, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained two men at the Peace Arch border crossing due to outstanding warrants.

A 39-year-old man from Las Vegas was detained on November 13 after CBP officers discovered an outstanding warrant for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in California.

According to CBP, the man said he was taking a Greyhound bus to Nevada to visit family and provided officers with a Canadian passport and US social security card. After the warrant was

confirmed, the man was transported to Whatcom County Jail to await extradition.

On November 16, a 23-year-old man from Tacoma was detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Peace Arch border crossing, escorted back to Blaine and detained by CBP officers due to a felony warrant that was out for his arrest. The warrant was issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections on November 13 for second degree robbery and escape from community custody. The man, a US citizen, arrived without a shirt to the primary lanes to Canada and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

Prior to escorting him to Blaine, CBSA searched the man’s rental vehicle and found small amounts of meth. He was later transported to Whatcom County Jail.