Letters to the editor: November 23-29

The Editor:

On behalf of the staff and commissioners of the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2, we would like to thank the community for its support for the recent levy that was put forward on the November ballot.

We were overwhelmed with the 70 percent supermajority Yes of the voting public. We would also like to formally thank the hard-working volunteers that helped on the ballot committee with signs, rallies, speaking engagements and such.

A special thank you to the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and the city of Blaine for their endorsements. Be assured over the next six years we will aspire to live up to your vote of confidence by adhering to our mission “to provide recreational opportunities, acquire and maintain sites that enhance our quality of life, and preserve the natural and recreational resources

of the district.” Again, from all of us at the park district, a heartfelt thank you and happy holidays to you and yours.

Jeff Carrington

Birch Bay