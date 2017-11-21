Boat sinks in Blaine

Approximately 5–10 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from a sunken commercial crabbing boat owned by Lummi Nation tribal members at the Blaine Harbor marina on November 17, said Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) communications manager Ty Keltner. With help from the Port of Blaine and the DOE, the boat owners were able to recover some of the spilled fluid and lift the boat out of the water to transport it for repair. “The weather conditions were definitely a factor,” said DOE spill responder Zach Gaston.

Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE)