Blaine man hospitalized after hit and run

By Stefanie Donahue

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for information about a hit-and-run collision that happened in Blaine, seriously injuring a man and sending him to the hospital.

According to WSP trooper Heather Axtman, 26-year-old Spencer Riddle was struck by a passing car at approximately 7:30 p.m. on November 11 at the intersection of Peace Portal Drive and Bayview Avenue.

Riddle sustained significant injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham where he received surgery for multiple fractures on his left leg. He’s now recovering at his home in Blaine, Axtman said.

The suspect’s vehicle is likely a 2009-2013 gray or silver Toyota Corolla or Toyota Prius, based on a mirror that was left at the scene, Axtman said. The passenger side of the vehicle is likely missing the mirror and would have visible signs of damage, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WSP detective Craig Cardinal at 360/757-2008 or craig.cardinal@wsp.wa.gov.