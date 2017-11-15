Volunteers to build crab pot Christmas tree in Blaine

As part of the annual Holiday Harbor Lights Festival, volunteers are gearing up to construct a Christmas tree at Marine Park out of 130 crab pots that were donated to the city of Blaine. Construction will take place this week, said Blaine Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 program manager Heidi Holmes. Volunteers from l.: Raina Lenton, Debbie Harger, Holmes and Laura Hedges. Photo courtesy of Debbie Harger.