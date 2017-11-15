General manager at The Vault tests under Court of Master Sommeliers

November 15, 2017
Shanna Manning, general manager at The Vault Wine Bar and Event Space, 277 G Street, completed the first level of testing under the Court of Master Sommeliers this month. The organization is globally known for its standards of beverage service, particularly wine. Manning intends to complete level two of the exam in March. Photo courtesy of Shanna Manning.

