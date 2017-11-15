Blaine Senior Center hosts veterans luncheon

November 15, 2017
The Blaine Senior Center hosted a veterans luncheon on November 9. A number of veterans shared memories and others offered thanks to the men and women who have served. Photo by Stefanie Donahue.

