Blaine graduate earns esteemed award

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine High School 2013 graduate Ryan Wallen received the University of Wyoming’s Admiral Land Award last month after having one of the most successful seasons of any golfer in the university’s history.

The award, named after a decorated navy officer from Wyoming, is given to one student-athlete from each graduating class based on athletic and academic achiecements during their college career, as well as personal conduct on and off the field, according to a University of Wyoming press release.

Wallen was a lettering Wyoming Cowboy all four years with the university golf team, but he especially stood out in the 2016-2017 season, before graduating in the spring. A press release from the university calls it one of the best seasons a Cowboy golfer has had in recent history.

His athletic successes last year include advancing to the NCAA Washington Regional, matching the best ever finish for a Cowboy at a conference championship and tallying eight top-25 finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Wallen received the award in October at the school’s homecoming football game against New Mexico. He earned a degree in business administration and is currently a graduate assistant at the University’s golf program.

Correction: This story was edited to make clear that the award is based on achievements during a student’s entire college career.