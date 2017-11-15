Blaine City Council approves 1 percent property tax increase

By Stefanie Donahue

In order to keep up with growing demand for city services, Blaine City Council voted 6-0 on November 13 to approve a 1 percent increase to the regular property tax for the upcoming year.

Last year’s 1 percent increase generated $10,700 in revenue; this year’s increase will be just higher at $11,000, in addition to higher receipts resulting from new construction and property improvements. For homeowners with a property valued at $250,000, they’d see an increase of $3.25 for the year, said Blaine finance director Jeffrey Lazenby.

Of the total amount of property tax collected, Blaine only receives about 13 percent while the rest is remitted to the state, county, schools and other public agencies. Fifty-six percent of Blaine’s property tax revenue is allocated to the street capital fund, 18 percent to the general fund, 14 percent to street improvement projects and 12 percent to street operations.

“I’m never enthusiastic about raising any tax, even 1 percent,” councilmember Bonnie Onyon said. “But we’ve got some real challenges. We’re trying to provide the best community we can.” Mayor Harry Robinson added, “It would be nice to have the option to not take it, but I don’t think we have that option.”

The city of Blaine is currently developing a Strategic Economic Initiative, which aims to evaluate city finances, plan for the future and determine which projects suggested by local interest groups and community members should be pursued. Earlier this month, city staff reported that residents identified 43 actions that should be taken to improve the city, mostly in downtown. The projects will require financial support from the city and the community to move forward.

The property tax increase is reflected in the city’s proposed 2018 budget. Lazenby said the city will hold additional budget study sessions as well as a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27 at city hall before council votes to approve the budget.