Stafholt receives 5-star rating from CMS

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave the Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt, 456 C Street, a five-star quality rating based on performance in health inspections, quality of staffing and other measures. The ratings help to inform consumers who are looking for nursing homes. “I think it’s just a real acknowledgement to our entire staff,” said interim administrator Trevor Guthmiller. “We’re just doing really well here.” From l.: director of nursing Brandi Edwards, business office manager Debbie Perry, director of activities Stacy Esposito Kerr. Front: resident Marilyn Zerrenner.To learn more about the Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt, visit good-sam.com. Photo courtesy of the Good Samaritan Society – Stafholt.