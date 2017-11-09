Snow blankets Whatcom County

November 9, 2017
Winter got an early start in Whatcom County. On November 3, residents woke up to several inches of snow, which continued into the weekend. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. For an updated forecast, visit forecast.weather.gov. Photo by Stefanie Donahue.

