Residents can apply for key positions serving the city

By Stefanie Donahue

Are you interested in making a difference? Six positions serving the city are open for application.

There are multiple positions on the Blaine Tourism Advisory Committee (BTAC), Blaine Park and Cemetery Board and Blaine Planning Commission open this year. Applicants must reside in city limits and submit their applications by 4:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, December 13.

BTAC is a nine-member committee of which two positions are non-voting members. Its current members are Annette Bagley, Christopher Hutsen, Bob Boule, Debby Farmer, Louise Mugar, Dannita Schacht, Steve Lawrenson, Debbie Harger and A.R. Selu Loubert. Loubert’s term expires December 31. BTAC meets the second Tuesday of each month and reviews and recommends funding requests for hotel and motel tax revenue. The vacant position is an at-large seat; its term runs until

December 31, 2021.

The seven-seat Blaine Park and Cemetery Board’s current members are Sandie Miller, Joan Clark, Sandra Schable, Janet Pickard, Garth Baldwin and Sean Ventura. The board meets at 9:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and is responsible for issuing recommendations on city parks and cemetery matters. A seat held by Ayn Balback was left vacant following her resignation earlier this year. As well, the terms of Schable, Ventura and Miller are also expiring. There are three positions with four-year terms ending December 31, 2021 and one position with a term ending on December 31, 2019 needing to be filled.

The Blaine Planning Commission is a seven-person board; current members are Calvin Armerding, Susan Sturgill, John LeBrun, Kevin Owens, Richard May, Larry Wonnacott and Steve Hrutfiord. The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. May’s position expires in December so the city is looking to fill a full term ending on December 31, 2021.

Per Blaine Municipal Code, concurrent service on more than one board, commission or committee is prohibited. To obtain an application, visit bit.ly/2haDi7q.