Peace Arch City Cafe opens doors at new location

November 9, 2017
Peace Arch City Cafe opened in the former Pastime Bar and Eatery on Peace Portal Drive on November 3. Owners John Quimod and Kylie Bestul previewed their dinner menu on November 7. From l., long-time Pastime owner Mary Lee Hill, Jacquie Friend, Mike and Skye Hill.  Photo by Louise Mugar.

