December 15 is the deadline to renew or sign up for health plan

Whether you’re already enrolled or are in need of coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder for the first time, now’s the time to review your options.

Open enrollment began November 1 and ends on December 15 for coverage starting January 1. For plans starting February 1, Washington Healthplanfinder is allowing applications until Monday, January 15; after which people will have to wait until next year’s open enrollment period.

Certain life changes or special circumstances can qualify individuals for a special enrollment period, which allows 60 days to sign up for coverage or a new plan. For those enrolled in Washington Apple Health enrollment is year-round and special enrollment periods don’t apply.

Those who are already receiving qualified health or dental plan coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder should have received a letter in October that detailed how to renew coverage. Some may have also received a letter stating their plan had been discontinued while others were notified that they were eligible for automatic renewal of their existing plan for coverage. Those who are eligible for automatic renewal only need to pay their monthly premium to receive renewed coverage starting January 1. To shop for a plan and compare your options, visit wahealthplanfinder.org. Contact the customer support center at 1-855/923-4633 with questions.