Birch Bay chamber hosts annual meeting

Five people were elected to the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce board of directors at the organization’s annual general membership meeting on November 2.

The event took place at the Ferndale Event Center and featured a silent and live auction.

Following a presentation about the chamber’s progress over the last year, president Billy Brown announced that Mike Kent, Pam Hansen, Iain Buchanan, Yvonne Lindquist and Nancy Stull were elected to the board.

Learn more about the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce by visiting birchbaychamber.com.

Photos by Wayne Diaz and Ruth Lauman