Birch Bay chamber hosts annual meeting

October 27, 8:41 a.m.: A woman called to report that a car has been abandoned in the 1400 block of Harrison. An officer tagged the vehicle for impound in case it is not moved within 72 hours. An officer checked on the vehicle after the 72 hours had elapsed and found that it was no longer parked in the area.
October 27, 10:29 a.m.: The owner of a business came into the police department to report a customer had paid with a fraudulent travelers check. The business is out $100 for the check plus an $8 service fee and the item the man purchased for about $65. No information on the suspect is currently known.
October 27, 12:12 p.m.: A man called to report that he found a small round object with a fuse outside his business. An officer was dispatched to pick up the item. The officer contacted Bellingham PD's Hazardous Devices Unit, who responded to safely dispose of the large homemade firework.
October 27, 12:45 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2200 block of Bayview Avenue for a report of a trailer being left by an unknown person. An officer arrived and attempted to contact the registered owner but was not able to do so. The officer contacted nearby residents, as well as a construction site but no one knew who the trailer belonged to. If the trailer is not moved within 72 hours, it will be tagged for impound. The vehicle was later checked on by an officer and it was no longer parked in the area.
October 27, 11:05 p.m.: Person reported he and his wife were getting ready to go to bed when they heard two very loud screams coming from somewhere near their residence. Officers searched the neighborhood, but could not identify where the screams came from. Officers continued to check the area throughout the night.
October 27, 1:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the high school for a report of a suicidal subject. Officers arrived and located a student in the bathroom who was having a panic attack. The person was not suicidal but was suffering. School staff advised the student's parent who came to the school. A school counselor was placed in touch with the student. Police cleared without incident.
October 27, 11:05 p.m.: A man called police to report four 18-20-year-old males looking into neighbors' backyards and acting as though they were up to no good. An officer checked the area and found the group of men. They denied any wrong doing. All men were checked for warrants before being warned about such behavior and released.
October 28, 12:15 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a vehicle in the 2200 block of Seaside Drive. The caller did not recognize it to be from the area. Officer made contact with the vehicle and found it to be unoccupied and legally parked. The vehicle had some construction type debris in the back and there is a house under construction nearby. A DOL records check returned the vehicle not stolen and the owner a local Blaine resident.
October 28, 9:15 p.m.: US Border Patrol dispatch advised they could see on a security camera a few juveniles on top of the old Subway restaurant. Officer arrived and found the juveniles coming down the ladder on the back side of the building. Officer contacted the four juveniles and advised them they were trespassing on private property. The juveniles were very sorry and promised to not do anything like that again. Officer contacted each of the juveniles parents and notified them of what had happened.
October 29, 12:45 p.m.: Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business. The building was checked and found to be secure. A false alarm notification form will be issued to the business.
October 29, 4 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of Bell Road for a report of a male and female engaged in a heated argument. Officers arrived within a matter of a few minutes but were not able to locate the couple. An officer spoke with nearby neighbors and was informed they had not heard anything similar to what had been described by the caller.
October 30, 8:35 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Peace Portal for a theft report. A business reported that three males and one female had damaged one video camera and stolen another. The video footage was not clear enough to identify any suspects.
October 30, 11:46 a.m.: An officer responded to an aid call for a report of a man who had been exposed to frigid waters. The officer arrived at the same time as the Aid unit. Aid personnel assisted the man, and the officer cleared.
October 30, 12:17 p.m.: Blaine police were called out to Semiahmoo State Park for a report of people camping on the beach. An officer contacted the couple. The couple packed up their tent and vacated the area as directed by the officer.
October 30, 1:06 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Peace Arch regarding a vehicle that contained a stolen license plate. The stolen Washington state plate was recovered and will be destroyed in accordance with law.
October 30, 3:13 p.m.: An officer spotted a disabled vehicle blocking Boblett at SR543. The officer made contacted with the driver who stated her electrical system had failed and she was unable to start her vehicle. The officer assisted the motorist in moving the vehicle to her place of employment across the street.
October 30, 3:15 p.m.: An officer encountered a man who was driving on a suspended license. The man was arrested, cited and released with a mandatory court date.
October 30, 4:50 p.m.: An officer was dispatched with the Fire Department to a Blaine residence for an outdoor burn. The officer arrived and found a resident was burning yard waste in violation of city regulations. The resident was informed that burning of yard waste was illegal, and he extinguished the fire.
October 30, 4:55 p.m.: A Border Patrol Agent reported a tree was pinning power lines to the ground in the 10 block of N Harvey Road. An officer responded and also notified Blaine Public Works. A city crew responded to clear the hazard.
October 31, 11:51 a.m.: A volunteer from Meals on Wheels requested a welfare check on a Blaine resident. The woman was not answering her door or her phone, which was very unusual for her. Concerns were quickly put to rest however, as a PD staff member had inside information that the woman had an appointment to have her hair done that day. The beauty salon was contacted, and it was confirmed the woman was safely in the good hands of her stylist.
October 31, 7:33 p.m.: An unknown caller reported a suspicious person who appeared to be "messing" with a silver colored sedan. No further information was provided. Officers checked the area and found no silver colored sedan, and the only suspicious people in the area were the costumed halloween revelers.
October 31, 7:25: Officers responded to a report of a child who had become separated from his parents while out trick or treating. While the officer was making contact with the child and the adults who had found him, his parents, who were out searching amongst the ghost and goblins for their little angel, encountered the group. The family was happily reunited.
October 31, 7:53 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of a lost dog in the 900 block of 4th street. An individual found a dog wandering around without a collar or leash. She walked the area and was not able to locate an owner. The officer took the dog to the police station and it was later picked up by the Whatcom Humane Society.
November 1, 12:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a possible missing person. Officers contacted a father who advised his 16-year-old daughter was to return home at 2000 hours on October 31, but did not. The man advised the daughter was supposed to have been at the Blaine Library. As officers were checking the area of the library, they were advised by dispatch that the daughter had returned home.
November 1, 11:50 a.m.: A man called police to report an abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of Martin street. An officer arrived and marked the vehicle for tow within 72 hours. An officer later checked and found the vehicle had been moved.
November 2, 10:29 a.m.: An officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting a man at the corner of Bell and Peace Portal Drive standing in the middle of the roadway. The person said the man was standing with his pitbull and a woman. An officer arrived in the area and contacted the suspect. The officer warned the man about blocking vehicle traffic. The man's mother was seen a short distance away and was assumed to bethe woman previously reported.
November 2, 11:33 a.m.: An off-duty officer notified police of a man yelling and smoking what appeared to be marijuana behind the old city hall. An officer arrived and contacted the suspect who was still actively smoking marijuana in public, next to the police department parking lot. The man was issued a civil infraction for the offense.
November 2, 5:37 p.m.: Officer was notified of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 6th Street for over 20 minutes occupied by one person. The caller reported they did not recognize it from the neighborhood. Officer made a social contact and determined the person was on their phone and had pulled legally to the side of the road to use their cell phone.
November 2, 8:15 p.m.: US Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the US they discovered the traveler's driving privileges in the states had been suspended by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the suspension. The motorist was arrested for driving while license suspended and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
November 2, 10:35 p.m.: A person visiting a friend’s house in the 300 block of E Street had their bicycle stolen out of the yard. There are no suspects to this incident. The men's Diamondback bicycle is valued at approximately $250.
November 3, 8:55 a.m.: A resident called to report being harassed by a former neighbor. It was determined no crime had occurred. The complainant will be attempting to obtain an anti-harassment order.
November 3, 2:40 p.m.: Blaine Police was informed of a possible residential structure fire. Officers arrived and ensured all occupants were safely out of the residence and ensured all kept a safe perimeter from the hazard until NWFRS arrived.
November 3, 8:10 p.m.: US Customs at the Peace Arch Port of Entry reported that while interviewing a person who was applying for entry into the US they discovered the traveler was 20 years of age and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Blaine Police were called, and an officer responded and confirmed the person was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The person was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and released with a criminal citation and mandatory court date.
November 3, 9:22 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to a commercial alarm in the 2000 block of Sweet Rd. Officers arrived and checked the perimeter of the building and found it to be secure. A False Alarm Notification will be mailed to the business.
November 4, 9:24 a.m.: A Blaine officer on routine patrol in the 200 block of D street ran a license plate of a work truck driving in front of him. DOL records indicated the truck's license plate had been expired since 2012 and the registered owner of the vehicle was suspended. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and determined not to be the registered owner, but he too also had a license suspended in the 2nd degree. The driver was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County jail. The truck was impounded.
November 4, 11:15 a.m.: Officers were notified of an activated smoke alarm at the Blaine Middle School. Officers arrived and found the alarm was at the Blaine Elementary School. The building was checked and source of the alarm was found. NWFRS was notified of the information and officers cleared.
November 4, 11:25 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to an assault between customers at a local store. One party fled before police arrived. The victim of the disorderly conduct did not wish to pursue charges on the unidentified suspect.
November 4, 11:35 a.m.: While responding to a call at a local store, officers were notified of an attempted shoplift from earlier in the day. An unidentified young man had been observed concealing merchandise in his clothing. When confronted with the substantial step toward stealing, the man abandoned the items and fled the store. The man was seen leaving the area with two other people in a vehicle. Attempts are being made to identify the subjects.
November 4, 1:24 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a report of a verbal domestic dispute occurring at a residence. Officers arrived to find a father and son had been in a heated argument but that no crime had occurred. The upset juvenile male left the home on-foot to go spend time with his grandmother, separating the parties and allowing time for them to both cool down.
November 4, 11:40 p.m.: An anonymous caller reported there was loud music coming from a residence near them. Officers arrived and found a group of adults having a party. The owner of the house apologized for the disturbance and quickly turned down the music. Officers cleared with no further incident.
November 5, 1:20 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical domestic dispute. Officers arrived and interviewed the man and woman involved as well as witnesses who were also in the home. It was determined the woman had been the primary aggressor in the incident. The 29 year old was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail for Assault 4 DV and Mal Misch.
November 5, 1:59 a.m.: Dispatch reported a 911 call from a residence where shouting was heard in the background prior to the caller hanging up. A call back to the number was attempted but was unsuccessful. Officers arrived and found a man and woman at the residence were in a verbal argument. Officers spoke with the pair and determined the domestic dispute had been only verbal in nature. The man agreed to go to his mother's house until everyone cooled off and sobered up. Officers cleared with no further incident.
November 5, 12 p.m.: An employee at the Blaine Harbor reported seeing a person walking on the breakwater. Police investigated, determined there was no signage prohibiting foot traffic and issued a trespass warning on behalf of the Harbormaster.
November 5, 1:28 p.m.: A man called to report he had found a set of keys while enjoying Marine Park. Officers met with the man and took custody of the keys which were later logged into evidence in hopes the owner will claim them.
November 5, 4:14 p.m.: A passing motorist reported a possible oil spill in the 2500 block of Peace Portal. An officer arrived and found a one-gallon container of motor oil that had fallen on the roadway and its contents spilled out. The fire department was summoned to address the hazardous materials spill. They arrived and mitigated the hazard, and all units cleared.
November 5, 10:22 p.m.: Officers were requested to assist a pooch in a sticky situation. The fella was involved in a high speed pursuit of another critter, which ended abruptly when the chasee escaped under a porch and the chaser got stuck. Officers assisted with the digging out of the doggie. No animals appeared to be seriously injured during the event.
November 6, 3:06 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a vehicle reversing southbound on the northbound lanes of I5 at milepost 276. When officers arrived in the area, US Customs Agents were redirecting the driver through Customs. Officer contacted the driver and gave him a verbal warning.
November 6, 2:03 p.m.: A person reported having lost his wedding ring sometime in the last several days. The 14 karat yellow gold band has a unique lightning bolt design inlayed with diamonds. He is hopeful someone will find the treasured item and deliver it safely to the PD.
November 6, 3:33 p.m.: A person requested a welfare check on a man she has seen late at night on the bench outside a local church. She believes the man is sleeping there, unbeknownst to church staff. The woman is concerned for the man's welfare due to the recent colder temperatures. An officer checked on the man, who is a local transient. The man stated he was fine, and he declined a courtesy transport to a homeless shelter.
November 7, 7:27 a.m.: Blaine Police were advised that a man was walking Bayview Avenue in his underpants around 0730 hours. Officers searched for the man for a lengthy period of time, fearing for his well-being, but were unsuccessful in locating him.
Leave a Reply