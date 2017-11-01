Peace Portal Drive car wash demolished

November 1, 2017
On October 30, as part of an ongoing development project, Blaine couple Skye and Mike Hill demolished an old car wash next to the 568 Peace Portal Drive Chevron station that Mike has owned for several years. The Hills intend to build a mix of commercial, office and retail space on the property that sits between the Chevron station and Edaleen Dairy. Photo by Mike Hill.

