Mark your calendars, ballots are due next week

By Stefanie Donahue

If you want your vote to count this general election, be sure to submit your ballot by the deadline.

The Whatcom County Auditor’s Office accepts ballots until 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, November 7, at 18 drop boxes located across the county. Mail-in ballots must be stamped with 49 cent postage, postmarked by November 7 and sent to 311 Grand Avenue, suite 103, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Nearby drop boxes can be found at: Blaine Library, 610 3rd Street, North Whatcom Fire and Rescue, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road and Custer Elementary School, 7660 Custer School Road. On the ballot is an at-large seat on Whatcom County Council, four seats on Blaine City Council, two seats on the Blaine school district board of directors, two seats on the Fire Protection District 21 board of commissioners, one seat on the Birch Bay Water and Sewer District board of commissioners and two seats on the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District-2 (BBBPRD2) board of commissioners. Voters will also decide whether to approve a renewal of the BBBPRD2 property tax levy and a sales and use tax to fund a new jail facility.

Ballots were mailed to voters on October 18; to obtain a replacement, visit bit.ly/2yXGbmi. Election results will be certified on November 28.