Donations needed for Thanksgiving

Staff with the Community Assistance Program (CAP) are gearing up for one of their

largest charitable giving events of the year and they’re asking the public for help.

On Wednesday, November 22, the day before Thanksgiving, CAP volunteers will give away hundreds of Thanksgiving turkey dinners with all the trimmings to families from Blaine, Birch Bay, Custer and Point Roberts who are without the means or ability to cook up a meal of their own.

Meal distribution will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Cost Cutter mall, located at 1733 H Street, in unit 280.

CAP does not accept food donations, but encourages the public to provide cash donations.

Those wishing to donate can send a check to P.O. Box 1067, Blaine, 98231 payable to CAP with the memo line “Thanksgiving Baskets” or by donating online at blainecap.org.

Last year, CAP provided meals to 278 families, which fed 996 adults and 698 children, said CAP representative Laura Vogee. This year, they are projecting to serve 265 families.

Registration is required to participate; as of October 27, 104 had signed up, Vogee said. The deadline to register is Wednesday, November 8. Registration can be completed at bit.ly/2iigIK7. For more information, contact 360/332-0740.

The American Legion Post 86 is also hosting its 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 at the community center, 763 G Street. Volunteers as well as monetary and food donations are needed. For more information, contact 360/739-1671.