Blaine Food Bank climbs toward fundraising goal

The Blaine Food Bank will receive $25,000 in matching funds from an anonymous donor if the organization is able to raise $25,000 by December 22. Since kicking off the fundraiser in September, volunteers have raised $5,000 toward the goal, said representative Joan Smith.

In 2016, the food bank raised $28,000 in a similar campaign which also resulted

in a match of $25,000.

Each week, the Blaine Food Bank serves an average 400 families, or 1,500 individuals. More than 80,000 pounds of food are distributed each month, according to the organization.

“Our [community and] agency are suffering the same economic setback as the rest of our country. Our lines are longer and government support has been cut in half. With help from our local businesses, churches, and community, the Blaine Food Bank will continue to provide help to those residents who are most vulnerable,” read a statement from the organization in September.

Donations are accepted in the form of cash or check, by mail to P.O. Box 472 or in person at 500 C Street in Blaine. Non-perishable foods are accepted on a regular basis. For more information about the Blaine Food Bank, call 360/332-6350.