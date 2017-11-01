Blaine chess club hosting tournament on November 13

November 1, 2017
Blaine chess club members Charles Ryan, l., and Sajeon Koebel play a demonstration game during an October 23 Blaine school board meeting. The chess club is hosting a chess tournament on November 13 with schools from B.C. and Skagit and Whatcom counties. The tournament starts at 6 p.m. in the high school library.

