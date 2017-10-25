Cross country enters postseason on a high note

By Oliver Lazenby

Blaine high school’s cross country teams are preparing for the NWC Bi-District Championships this Saturday, October 28 and looking for redemption on a course at South Whidbey High School that proved challenging a month ago.

The Bi-District Championships is the qualifier for state. To make it, Blaine runners will need to do well on a substantial hill in the course’s second mile.

“We all died on that hill,” Blaine head coach Fryth Rasar said. “We’ve been doing a lot of hill work in Lincoln Park and we are prepared to meet it and beat it this time around.”

Eight boys and eight girls will represent Blaine at the meet. The top 28 finishers will qualify for the state championships on Saturday, November 4 in Pasco.

Blaine runners finished their regular season on October 19, at the NWC Championships at Civic Stadium.

All boys’ varsity runners got personal bests or seasons’ best times at that meet. Much of their success was a result of consistent attendance at practice, Rasar said.

“They are all very dependable hard working kids,” Rasar said. “Consistent attendance is key. Very few ever miss practice.”

Blaine’s top boys finishers were Malachi Crump (18 minutes, 11 seconds), Liam Lyons (18 minutes, 29 seconds) and Tanner Sterling (18 minutes 43 seconds).

Blaine’s top girls finishers were Jamie Good (20 minutes and 44 seconds), Taylee McCormick, (22 minutes and 10 seconds) and Sophie Dwyer (22 minutes and 48 seconds).

The varsity boys finished 10th out of 14 teams, and the girls finished 11th out of 12.

The bi-district cross country meet starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at South Whidbey High School.