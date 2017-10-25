City accepts metal sculpture donation

October 25, 2017
On October 23, the city of Blaine accepted 30 metal sculptures donated by Andrea Gregory. Many of the sculptures depict various characters and wildlife and were crafted by Gregory’s late husband. Pictured are a few possible locations for the new artwork. Photos courtesy of the city of Blaine.

