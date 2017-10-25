Blaine police chief honored for years of service

Blaine Police Department chief Mike Haslip, r., is gearing up for retirement, beginning on October 31. Blaine City Council honored him for his more than 40 years of service during a regular meeting on October 23. “I’ve been blessed to be able to work here all these years,” Haslip said. “I never thought I’d get this lucky.” Photo by Stefanie Donahue.

