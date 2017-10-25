Blaine chamber to consider relocating visitor center

By Stefanie Donahue

Providing visitors access to public restrooms is the main driver behind a proposal to relocate the Blaine Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center to a new spot just up the street.

Currently located at 728 Peace Portal Drive, the visitor center is without a public restroom. The only designated public restrooms in downtown are in the Blaine harbor office and across the street in the Lighthouse Point Water Reclamation Facility near the new playground, said Blaine city manager Dave Wilbrecht.

Skye and Mike Hill approached the city about a year ago to relocate the visitor center next to the Chevron gas station at 568 Peace Portal Drive, which Mike has owned for more than two decades.

Within a matter of months, the duo plans to break ground on a project to construct a mix of commercial, office and retail space between the gas station and Edaleen Dairy.

According to a preliminary design, about 1,500-square-feet of the development would be allocated to the visitor center which would also will house public restrooms with multiple stalls and sinks.

The visitor center is funded through the Blaine Tourism Advisory Committee (BTAC), which in 2017 awarded $91,000 through an annual grant program to various programs and events intended to attract visitors to town. The grants are funded by a citywide lodging tax. The Blaine Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center received a grant for special events, such as the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, and also uses BTAC funds for routine costs like rent. The city also provides funding for part-time help at the visitor center, he said.

The city would be the lessee at the new location, just as it is at 728 Peace Portal Drive, Wilbrecht said. He estimates the rent will increase from $800 to $1,500 per month. Maintenance and operation costs will also increase by an estimated $300 to

$500, Wilbrecht said.

Last week, Wilbrecht presented preliminary architectural designs of the proposed visitor center to the Blaine Chamber of Commerce board of directors, which is now tasked with deciding whether or not to move forward with the proposal. If approved by the city council, the city would sign a letter of intent.