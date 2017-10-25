Birch Bay Kids Karnival gets spooky

October 18, 4:00 p.m.: A Border Patrol Agent reported a down tree on a power line in the 3900 block of H Street. An officer responded to find two trees down in the same general area. Public Works was notified and responded to assist with closing the roadway, and PSE was notified regarding the down lines. The officer provided traffic control until the road had been closed.
October 18, 4:10 p.m.: Officer was dispatched to the Peace Arch POE in reference to a person being in possession of a user amount of suspected psychedelic mushrooms or "shrooms." Officer arrived, arrested, cited and released the person pending mandatory court hearing.
October 18, 7:55 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to an audible burglary alarm. Officer arrived and checked the residence and found it to be secure. The alarm was probably set off by the wind storm. Officers were advised of a tree across the roadway. Shortly after officers arrived on scene, NWFRS arrived on scene. Officers observed a tree had fallen from the west side of the roadway across to the east side of the roadway landing on power lines. Officers observed the power lines to be sparking and directed subjects to stay clear of the tree. The officers remained on scene until the roadway was cleared by Public Works.
October 18, 9:55 p.m.: Person reported a vehicle was driving around in a parking lot in a reckless manner and causing a lot of noise. Officer arrived and spoke with the person who had been driving the vehicle, who apologized for causing a disturbance. He said he had gotten permission from the manager of the business to try out his vehicle, but the driver said he would stop and not do it again. Officer cleared with no further incident.
October 19, 12:18 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a tree over the roadway. Officers arrived and observed a tree branch had fallen on the south side of the roadway landing on the power lines. Officers placed flares on the roadway and contacted PSE. Officers then cleared the area. Sometime later officers checked the area and found PSE clearing the lines.
October 19, 10:03 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Blaine Marina to take a report of damage to a boat. Sometime the previous day, probably during the high wind storm, an unknown vessel struck another vessel, as well as a Port of Bellingham dock, causing upwards of 500.00 in
damage. No person has come forth to admit responsibility.
October 19, 2:34 p.m.: Officers responded to a residence where a concerned daughter asked police to check on her elderly mother, who had not answered her phone all day. Police arrived and found the woman sitting in her recliner, watching TV. The woman stated that she was okay. The officer relayed his findings to the daughter.
October 19, 10:36 p.m.: Officer was notified of a power outage in the south end of town. Officer arrived in the area and indeed found multiple areas without
power. Officer contacted City Light crew who already was enroute, as they had received multiple other calls, and arrived within about 15 minutes to start looking for the problem.
October 19, 11:00 p.m.: A commercial truck driver followed a detour sign and ended up at the dead end of Odell Road in the middle of the night. In the process
of trying to turn around the truck and trailer slid into the ditch making it stuck and blocking the roadway. A commercial tow company was dispatched and arrived about 45 minutes later and pulled the truck from its sticky situation.
October 20, 2:22 p.m.: Officers investigating a related call, observed a vehicle with no license plates driving on a city street. The vehicle was stopped for the violation and the driver found to be DWLS, driving a vehicle with no plates, no insurance, with two unrestrained children under the ageof 4. The woman was arrested, cited, and released with a mandatory court date for the criminal offense and issued tickets for the infractions. The vehicle did not belong to any person on scene, or anyone able to respond in a reasonable time, so the vehicle was towed and impounded by Heston Hauling for retrieval by the registered owner.
October 20, 6:23 p.m.: A couple who had been dating for a few months broke up today. The male half decided to follow the female half from Blaine to Lynden and back to Blaine where they ended up getting into a heated argument in the 200 block of D Street. Officer arrived and determined no assaults or threats had been made nor were there orders between the two. Officer warned the male to discontinue his current pattern of behavior, as he could be arrested for stalking. The two agreed to meet the following day so the male could get his belongings
from the woman.
October 21, 4:30 a.m.: Dispatch reported they could see a vehicle which looked like a truck on their security cameras heading west on H Street towards Delta Line Road. Dispatch said the vehicle was swerving all over the road. Officer looked for the truck on H Street, but it never entered the city limits. Dispatch advised the Whatcom County Sheriff Department of the truck being driven in an erratic manner.
October 21, 9:12 a.m.: Officers responded to a suspended driver at the Peace Arch Point of entry. Officers contacted the driver, confirmed he had a suspended license, and issued him a criminal citation.
October 21, 11:48 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a person trying to get on a southbound train in the 2300 block of Peace Portal. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate the subject. BNSF was advised.
October 21, 2:45 p.m.: An officer took a found identification card from a Border Patrol Agent. The identification card was in a language the officer could not read and was booked in for safekeeping.
October 22, 8:12 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint of an unwanted transient in the 1100 Block of Yew Avenue. Officers contacted the man and trespassed him from the industrial complex and Yorky's Truck Stop at the request of employees. The man was given a courtesy ride to Bellingham at his request.
October 22, 8:26 a.m.:A woman called police to report that her estranged husband was harassing her by trying to drop off personal items at her place of employment. The man showed police text messages where his wife asked him to come to her job and drop the items off, but she had changed her mind upon his arrival. The woman stated she has been unable to get an order against him for this type of harassment, but she refused the option of having the man trespassed from her home or work.
October 21, 5:45 p.m.: An officer found a disabled vehicle blocking the road in the 1900 block of H Street Road. The officer contacted the driver and saw that the vehicle had a mechanical problem in the front end and was not drivable. The officer stayed on scene until a tow truck removed the vehicle.
October 22, 8:46 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2400 block of Bell Road for a suspicious person knocking on a door. The officer arrived and contacted the reporting party who said that someone was knocking on his door for about 10-15 minutes. The officer checked the area and only located a male at the business next door who did not hear or see anyone else. Extra patrols were requested for the evening.
October 23, 4:41 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle parked in a public park. The officer contacted a person who was sleeping inside the vehicle with their two year old child and their dog. The subject stated the trio was enroute to Colorado and planned on leaving around sunrise.
October 23, 6:42 a.m.: A woman called the police department to report a man in the roadway who was yelling and causing a ruckus. Police spoke to the man, who is known to police to have mental health issues, and explained that he needed to calm down. The man apologized and stated he understood before hopping on the bus and embarking to Bellingham.
October 23, 4:30 p.m.:A woman came to the police department to turn herself in on two warrants. The 34 year old Blaine woman was transported to the Whatcom County Jail without incident.
October 23, 3:55 p.m.: An officer responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of D street. The officer contacted the patient, who was conscious and breathing. The officer stayed with the patient until aid personnel arrived on scene.
October 23, 5:30 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of G Street regarding two unknown individuals who were knocking on doors.
The officer was informed by the homeowner that she did not recognize the men and called the police due to previous problems in the neighborhood. The officer checked the neighborhood and located a vehicle parked in the roadway near 10th and E Streets. One occupant was contacted who advised he and his co-worker are employed by a home repair business, and they were in Blaine soliciting work. The man's documents and the business license were confirmed. The officer cleared and notified the resident of the outcome.
October 23, 6:00 p.m.: An officer responded to a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Clyde Street. The officer determined it was a civil matter, a
landlord/tenant dispute. The officer explained the eviction process to the landlord before clearing.
October 23, 7:00 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to an abandoned bicycle in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue. The officer found the bicycle on the city sidewalk. The Avigo chid's bicycle was taken in and will be held in hopes the owner comes to claim it.
October 24, 10:25 a.m.: A woman called to report that a husky and lab were running around near Peace Portal and Bell Road. A helpful citizen was able to contain the duo and locate the owner before police arrived.
October 24, 3:11 p.m.: A woman came in to the police department to report that a man who appeared to be mentally unstable was abusing his dog by dragging it down the sidewalk. According to a witness, the animal appeared to now be walking with a limp. Officers were close by when the call came out and canvassed the area, but neither the man or dog was located. A similar incident was reported the previous day. The Humane Society will be contacted to follow up on a person of interest in the reported incidents.
