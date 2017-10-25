Birch Bay Kids Karnival gets spooky

0
Home Page News, News
October 25, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print

All ages participated in last weekend’s Kids Karnival at the Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini Street. The event featured a slew of activities and was hosted by Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2.

Photos courtesy of Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2

Posted by

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

14 − 6 =