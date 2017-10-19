Crossword puzzle answers: October 12-18

0
Crossword Puzzle Answers
October 19, 2017
SOLUTIONS ACROSS
 1. Hama
 5. Stash
10. Mama
14. Apar
15. Three
16. Agar
17. Miri
18. Merry
19. Grim
20. Macer
22. FAA
23. Moans
24. Septuplet
27. Imp
30. Das
31. Hid
32. Mme
35. Mailed
37. Bib
38. Pair
39. Atlas
40. Mac
41. Macao
42. Msec
43. Meg
44. Machos
45. Sui
46. Mad
47. Kay
48. ESE
49. Cogitated
52. Based
55. Cir
56. Rabbi
60. Alit
61. Sarah
63. Vela
64. Rare
65. Irate
66. Item
67. Bees
68. Renew
69. Daub
SOLUTIONS DOWN
 1. Hamm
 2. Apia
 3. Marc
 4. Aries
 5. STM
 6. Thefts
 7. Arrau
 8. Seraphic
 9. Hey
10. Magot
11. Agra
12. Main
13. Arms
21. Redes
23. Med
25. Pad
26. Lib
27. Imams
28. Matsu
29. Pilei
32. Mache
33. Miaos
34. Erose
36. Lac
37. Bag
38. PAC
40. Medicare
41. Mayer
43. Mag
44. Mat
46. Mod
47. Karate
49. Cetes
50. Tiran
51. David
52. Barb
53. Alae
54. Sire
57. Beta
58. Bleu
59. Iamb
61. Sir
62. Hew

