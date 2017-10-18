Upcoming meeting to focus on a new Birch Bay trail

By Stefanie Donahue

A plan to forge a 3-mile walking trail through Birch Bay’s Bay Crest neighborhood will be the focus of an upcoming community meeting at the Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini Street.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, the public will have the chance to ask questions about the plan, which is being led by the Let’s Move! Blaine organization with help from Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2.

If it comes to fruition, the trail will weave through the Bay Crest neighborhood in central Birch Bay and reach to Bay Horizon Park, the location of the activity center.

“It will provide easy access to the Birch Bay Activity Center and Bay Horizon Park for Bay Crest residents,” read a statement from Let’s Move! Blaine. “In addition, Let’s Move! Blaine and Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 plan to use the trail to host a 5K run/walk, as well as supporting the Bay Crest community in developing a walking school bus program.”

Since beginning the project in the spring, representatives with Let’s Move! Blaine said the plan is moving in a positive direction and they’re looking for input from the public. The meeting should last about an hour and will conclude with a serving of apples and dessert from Bellewood Acres.

To learn more about Let’s Move! Blaine and the trail, visit letsmoveblaine.net.